Brian Lawrence Peak, 53, of Stilwell, KS, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2022, after a brave battle with glioblastoma.
Brian was born on September 29, 1969, grew up in Manhattan, Kansas and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1988. Brian graduated from Kansas State University with a BS in Business Administration in 1993. After college, Brian began his career at Walmart, and went on to serve as a Client Service Director at Mosaic, a Client Service Director at Influence, a Brand Manager at Aquila, a Senior Marketing Manager at Asurion, and a Vice President/Director of Client Services at Lockton BCI.
Brian and Kellie were married August 3,1996. They were blessed with two children, a son; Connor Peak and daughter; Lauren Peak. Brian has been a loving husband and father to his kids. They shared many family vacations designed around biking in amazing places, outdoors sporting events, camping trips and bicycle competitions together.
Brian is survived by his wife, Kellie Peak, son Connor Peak, daughter Lauren Peak, his mother Carol VanNahmen (Alan), brothers: Christopher Peak (Michele), Nathan Peak (Alison), Nicholas Peak (Tracy), and nieces and nephew: Alana Peak, Evelyn Peak, and Owen Peak. Brian is preceded in death by his father, Larry Peak.
Brian requested a private scattering of ashes in one of his favorite spots, Rocky Mountain National Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Nature Conservancy in Kansas or The Rocky Mountain National Park Conservancy. Please make note this is in memory of Brian Peak.
