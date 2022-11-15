Brian Lawrence Peak, 53, of Stilwell, KS, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2022, after a brave battle with glioblastoma.

Brian was born on September 29, 1969, grew up in Manhattan, Kansas and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1988. Brian graduated from Kansas State University with a BS in Business Administration in 1993. After college, Brian began his career at Walmart, and went on to serve as a Client Service Director at Mosaic, a Client Service Director at Influence, a Brand Manager at Aquila, a Senior Marketing Manager at Asurion, and a Vice President/Director of Client Services at Lockton BCI.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.