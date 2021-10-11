Brian Jon (BJ) Solt was born July 7, 1981 in Manhattan, KS to Janet Solt of Manhattan, and Ronald B. Solt of Vieques, Puerto Rico.
Brian attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary and Manhattan Middle School before moving to Hays, Kansas for his high school years. He graduated from Thomas More Prep High school in 1999, and then attended Kansas State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and international business. He later completed his MBA through Baker University while working in the Kansas City area. His current residence was in Coppell, TX, where he was delighted to miss Kansas winters.
Brian was an amazing friend to many, a talented basketball player, and loved the game of golf. He cherished time with family, especially his brother, his cousins whom he loved dearly, and his forever friends that he met throughout his life,
Brian defeated cancer during college, countless surgeries, and fought a hard fight with the never ending battle as a Type 1 diabetic for 27 long years. And then God called him home.
Brian is survived by his mother, father; brother Brandon Solt (Kristi), Houston, TX and his beautiful niece Madison Reese.
Extended family Gretta and Don Hoffman, Hays, KS, Lynn Deines, Garden City, KS, Elden and Karen Solt, Wamego, KS, Rosella Solt, Belvue, KS, and Randy and Cindy Treece. Hockley, TX. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Bonnie and Reinholdt Deines, and paternal grandparents, Isla and Lloyd Solt, and step-grandfather, Abe Shortt.
Brian requested a private family gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
