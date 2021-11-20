Brian Alexander Hood, 35, of Liberty, MO, passed away unexpectedly on November 15, 2021, at K. U. Medical Center with loved ones at his side.
Brian was born November 1, 1986, in Falls Church, Virginia. He graduated from high school in Manhattan, KS and later received his undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas in Lawrence. He received his Doctorate degree in Physical Therapy from Franklin Pierce University in Goodyear, AZ. Following graduation, Brian was a practicing Physical Therapist in the Kansas City area.
Brian was united in marriage to Amy Lynn O'Dell on May 19, 2012, at Second Baptist Church in Liberty. They are blessed with three children: Katherine O'Dell Hood (7), Audrey Lynn Hood (4), and James Daniel Hood (born 11/5/21).
Along with Amy and their children, Brian leaves his father, Gary Hood (Diana Timmons); mother, Madelyn Short (Terry); grandmother, Carol Dixon; and sisters, Erin Hood and Leslie Hood. He also leaves Amy's family members including her parents, Dan and Wanda O'Dell; her siblings, Gary O'Dell (Shea) and Karen O'Dell; her nieces, Adelaide, Amelia and Maisie; her grandparents, Vivian O'Dell and Howard and Jean Neth; as well as other family members and many friends.
Brian was a loving, devoted and fiercely loyal son, grandson, brother, husband, dad and friend. He touched many lives in his brief time here and he will be sorely missed by all.
Brian's closed casket will lie in state for friends to pay respects from 1-2 pm, followed by a service celebrating Brian's life beginning at 2:00 pm, on Monday, November 22, at Second Baptist Church, 309 East Franklin Street, Liberty, MO. Private burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to gather immediately following the service at Restoration 1894, One East Kansas Street, Liberty, MO (located at the southwest corner of the Liberty Square).
