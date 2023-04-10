Brent Claymore Morrill, 88, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away at home on April 9, 2023.  He was born on June 9, 1934 in Tridell, Utah, one of 11 children born to Horace LeRoy Morrill and Clara Elizabeth Barrett.  

Brent was raised in a loving family where he was taught to work hard. There were always chores to do including milking cows and working in the garden and fields.  Even though he was a child of the Great Depression, and electricity didn’t come into their home until he was almost six, nor did the family ever share a family vacation all together because no car was big enough for thirteen people, Brent never thought he missed out in life. He hiked and fished, and played marbles and jacks, and roamed the hills on horseback. Then with the help of his two older brothers, Horace and Ralph, he was able to purchased his first horse, “Shorty”.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.