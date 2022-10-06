Brent Edward Bowen, 56, died of pneumonia and passed into his heavenly home October 4, 2022. He was the son of Rodney and Nancy Bowen and was raised in Manhattan, Kansas where he became an avid fan of Kansas State University. He was born March 23, 1966 and was a graduate of Manhattan High School 1984. Brent married Kristen Brant and moved to Kansas City where he lived the rest of his life. They had one daughter, Briana. They divorced. Brent then married Leslie Assaf and had two children, Schuyler Dawn and Rodney Charles. Following a massive stroke Brent suffered eighteen years later, they were divorced.

Brent’s employment included sales of new trucks at which he excelled and won many awards, and installing lawn sprinkling systems for his beset friend, Richard Theis’ business. Brent loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing near Branson with his dad and brother, David.

