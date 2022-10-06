Brent Edward Bowen, 56, died of pneumonia and passed into his heavenly home October 4, 2022. He was the son of Rodney and Nancy Bowen and was raised in Manhattan, Kansas where he became an avid fan of Kansas State University. He was born March 23, 1966 and was a graduate of Manhattan High School 1984. Brent married Kristen Brant and moved to Kansas City where he lived the rest of his life. They had one daughter, Briana. They divorced. Brent then married Leslie Assaf and had two children, Schuyler Dawn and Rodney Charles. Following a massive stroke Brent suffered eighteen years later, they were divorced.
Brent’s employment included sales of new trucks at which he excelled and won many awards, and installing lawn sprinkling systems for his beset friend, Richard Theis’ business. Brent loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing near Branson with his dad and brother, David.
Brent loved all sports and supported the Chiefs and Royals, but always “bled purple blood” for his Kansas State Wildcats! Brent made friends easily and loved shopping at Price Chopper where employees greeted him by name as he shopped on an electric scooter due to his paralysis. Brent was a very kind and loving gentleman.
Brent leaves to mourn his passing his mother, Nancy Bowen, Manhattan; his daughters, Briana Bowen and Schuyler Bowen, son Rodney Charles Bowen, all of KC area; grandchildren Anastasia and Maverick; brother David (Jody) Bowen, Minnesota; sisters Cynthia Bowen, Manhattan, Amy (Jason) Blackburn, Shawnee; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, caregiver Linda Sweet, best friend Richard Theis, and many friends, including residents of Santa Fe Towers where he resided the past ten years.
At his request, no funeral will be held. Instead close family and friends will gather at his gravesite in Marion, Kansas in the near future to share their love and memories of Brent.
