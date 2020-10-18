Brenda Sanders Young was born September 25, 1963 in Junction City, Kansas. She died February 14, 2020 in Timmonsville, South Carolina in the midst of this corona virus. We are planning a Celebration of Life graveside service for her cremains on October 24th at the Ogden Cemetery. This is the cemetery off of Walnut Street.
Brenda was born in Junction City, Kansas, her family later moving to Manhattan in 1968. She attended the Manhattan elementary schools and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1981. She acquired many friends from her employments at Mel’s Tavern, Rock-A-Belly Deli, and the Cock N Bull bar. I do not think Brenda ever knew a stranger.
She later met and married Danny Young of South Carolina and this is where she resided until her and his death. Brenda was employed at a convenience store in Timmonsville for a few years and there she knew no stranger. She had a wonderful neighbor, Fran Langston, and best friends, Dawn & Chad Butler. Danny preceded her in death on December 14th, 2019 from a long hospital stay. Brenda died a short two months later on February 14th of stage 4 cancer under hospice care at her home. A Celebration of Life was held for her on February 16th in South Carolina for Danny’s family.
Survivors are her mother, Judy Lundberg of Manhattan, brother Rodney Sanders of Mission, KS. Ernie Sanders of Junction City, Jim Wood, Pam Wood Hager, David Wood of Manhattan, Jerry Downie & Sharon of Denver, Sherry Thurman of Owasso, Oklahoma, Dustin & Janet Downie of Manhattan, Jake & Heather Thurman, Owasso, Oklahoma.
This has been a most horrible year and life has not been as we know it; it is without a doubt the most heartbreaking situation. Please join us in remembering Brenda. Bring a lawn chair if you need to sit. Masks will be appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.