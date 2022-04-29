Brenda K. (Springer) Kientz, age 81, died April 27, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home in Leonardville, Kansas.
Brenda Kay Kientz was born on a farm northeast of Riley on February 19, 1941 to Oscar Bennett Springer and Mabel Ruth (Rub art) Springer. She graduated from Riley Rural High School in 1959 and Manhattan Area Vo-Tech in 1978.
Brenda married Kenneth Kientz on June 21, 1959 at the Riley Presbyterian Church. Kenneth preceded Brenda in death in April 2009 just shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Betty Clark and Peggy Nelson, brother, Oscar W. Springer and great-granddaughter Hazel Kientz.
Brenda worked at the Riley County Larger Parish as church secretary for 31 years and the Riley Countian newspaper for 10 years. She was the RRHA alumni recording secretary, a RRHS memorials committee member and served on the governing board of the Riley Food Pantry for 25 years. She was a long-time member of the Riley Presbyterian Church and the Riley County Larger Parish as well as a member of the Wagon Wheel Whirlers square dance club. She loved reading and watching game shows.
Survivors include two daughters: Kelly Reed (Jeff), Riley, KS and Korrina Kientz (partner Tom Wirtz), Manhattan, KS; four sons: Kyle Kientz (Linda), Walton, KS, Kraig Kientz (Karina), Park City, KS, Kaine Kientz, Riley, KS and Kris Kientz (Jennifer), Clay Center, KS. Brenda is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Zach Baer (Darla), Jessica Gerlt (Lee), Ivan Baer (partner Hannah Mathies), Casey Kientz (Loren), Jamie Patton (James), Crystal Crandon-Schaffer (Ajay), Cory Kientz (Kristen), Tony Kientz (Coryn), Kelsey Longfellow (Daniel), Callie Kientz and Dawson Kientz as well as 20 great-grandchildren (Avery and Leona Baer, Alexis Dembkowski, Jessica Patterson, Tara Gerlt, Cayleigh Desmond, Connor Baer and Zoey Brumleve, Waylon Kientz, Caleb, Everett, Parker and Colt Patton, Axel, Alton and Aspen Schaffer, Ellie and Clayton Kientz, Chase, Dominik and Kaitlyn Kientz) and 6 great-great-grandchildren; and her brother, Robert Springer of Manhattan and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Riley Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will be in the Riley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Presbyterian Church Stained Glass Window Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home, Riley, Kansas 66531.
