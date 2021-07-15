Brenda Jean Henderson age 62 passed away at 12:32pm on July 12, 2021 in Topeka. She was born on November 15, 1958 at Fort Riley to Robert and Berniece (Short) Bentley. She graduated from Riley County High School in 1977. That same year, she married Armour James Henderson of Idana, Kansas.
Brenda was proud to be a farmer's wife and only worked outside the home when needed. She spent her early days raising her three children and helping her neighbors. She loved to read and bake bread. She also loved to name the animals on her farm. Brenda and Armour moved to Anderson, Missouri seven years ago to enjoy retirement. She spent her time there helping her newly found friends and church family.
Brenda is survived by her husband Armour Henderson of 43 years of marriage, her daughter Emily Huffman and husband Mike of Leonardville, her son A.J. Henderson and wife Tabbie of Clay Center, and Daughter Daisy Henderson of Anderson, Missouri. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren with one more on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Berniece, her brother Robert Bentley, and her sister Linda Hicks all previously of Leonardville.
Services will be held on Friday July 16, 2021 at 3pm at Faith Baptist Church 12325 State Highway 86, in Neosho, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the 9/11 foundation, “Tunnel to towers.”
