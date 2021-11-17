Brenda Marie (Lofts) Condray, age 75 of Manhattan, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 in the Lyle House at Meadowlark Hills.
She was born on October 13, 1946 in Girard, the daughter of Ralph and Bea (Powers) Lofts. Soon she was provided with two baby sisters and life-long friends, Linda and Dixie. As a child, Brenda survived polio, and some of her favorite memories were tied to traveling the country with her family. Dixie remembers how Brenda would read to her little sisters every night, instilling the love of reading in them.
In 1963 she married Edward Elliott of Junction City, KS (they later divorced). She and Ed had two daughters, Lea Ann and Amber Lynn. Brenda was the best mother a child could ever ask for! She was creative and loved sharing her creativity through arts and crafts, sewing, gardening, cooking and writing. She was a Brownie leader, 4H Project leader and long-time Riley Halloween Party organizer. She always put 110% into any creative endeavor – so dedicated in fact, that one year Lea Ann remembers spending time in the ER after her Mother had super-glued fake fur to her face for a Halloween costume. (Brenda reminded everyone that it was an awesome costume and HAD taken 1st place!) Amber also remembers eating the same tomato recipe every night until her Mother perfected the recipe to win a recipe contest! Brenda was an artist and was always painting something….beautifully detailed Easter Eggs; pumpkins and canvases. She was an encourager and a supporter for anything her family did.
In 1978 she married Floyd Condray of Riley, Kansas. (He later died in 1996.) Brenda was a long-time employee at the Leonardville Nursing Home and probably spent more providing BINGO prizes for the residents over the years than she made. She loved spending time with her beloved sister Dixie, her daughters, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren – as well as her dogs and horses. (She was not a fan of dog-food-stealing-possums and sent more than one to their heavenly home!)
Brenda leaves behind her sister Dixie Moreau (Gene) of Manhattan; Nieces, Lorna Keach and Faith Primm; Nephews, Matthew Moreau and Chuck Primm; Daughters, Amber Lynn Marden (Richard-deceased) of Manhattan, Lea Ann Seiler (Gary) of Hanston; Grandchildren, Jesse Marden, Seth Seiler (Sharly), Simeon Seiler, Sloan Seiler (Ashley), Serenity Seiler, and Sailor-Anne Seiler. Great Grandchildren (known as her Tiny Texans and the Littles) include Haze, Rozzlyn, Scarlett, Marilyn, Mary Jo, and Marcus Seiler.
Although we miss her greatly, we can only imagine her joyful reunion in Heaven with Floyd, family, friends and beloved dogs, Lady, Scruffy and Ralphie!
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. Burial will be in the Grandview-Mill Creek Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Meadowlark Hills Lyle House Activity Fund, but more importantly, we would encourage you to hug your loved ones a little closer and share your creative talents to make the world a more joyful place…like Brenda did. Memorial contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
