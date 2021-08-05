Brady Allen Mills, 23, of Marysville, KS, died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Community Memorial Healthcare in Marysville.
Visitation is Thursday, August 5, from noon until 9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 6 at Marysville Christian Fellowship.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery near Aurora, KS.
Brady was born September 18, 1997, to Travis G. Mills and Renea (Pfizenmaier) Oatney in Salina. He attended schools in Marysville and Washington. Brady was employed by Bradford Built in Washington and currently was working as a welder with Landoll Corporation in Shop 60 and 80 West.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tex and Linda Mills.
Survivors include his mother, Renea (Tobby) Oatney, Washington, KS; father, Travis (Kim) Mills, Ames, KS; fiancé, Samantha Volle, Marysville; siblings, Dakota (Sierra Evans) Mills, Marysville, Shaela (Travis) Chartier, Concordia, KS, Larissa Mills, Washington, Maddison Mills, Manhattan, KS, Chelsie Oatney and Kendall Oatney, both of Marysville, Jeremy Snyder and Brett Snyder, both of Concordia; grandparents, Carl and Bonnie Pfizenmaier, Morganville, KS, Carolyn Gilbert, Clay Center, KS, and Larry and Maxine Plegge, Marysville; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial fund is established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary.
