K. Bradley Killen, 82, of Manhattan, KS, passed away on March 30th at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
Bradley was born in Concordia, KS to Kenneth and Clara Killen (Bechtold) and raised on the family farm in Courtland, KS. He married Deanna Douglas, also of Courtland, on June 24, 1962. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with friends and family last summer In Manhattan.
Bradley graduated from Courtland High School and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Fort Hays State University. He spent his career in education as a teacher, principal, and school superintendent. He was a high school business teacher at Sabetha, Hoxie and Concordia, and served as the high school principal at North Central (Morrowville), Southeast of Saline (Gypsum), Sacred Heart (Salina) and Lincoln school districts. He also served as the superintendent of Kensington and Lincoln school districts before retiring in 2000.
A respected school administrator, Bradley served a term on the Kansas State Board of Education. He passed two bonds to build new schools for both Southeast of Saline and Lincoln school districts. Always an advocate for his teachers and students, he remained in contact with many of them throughout the years and cherished the memories from his career in education.
Bradley spent many summers working on the family farm. He was a terrific fisherman, a coin collector and an avid sports fan. He enjoyed following Kansas high school sports and loved following the K-State Wildcats. Above all, he was a terrific husband, father, and friend to all who knew him. He was a member of the College Avenue United Methodist Church in Manhattan.
Bradley is survived by his wife of 60 years, Deanna, and four children: Brian Killen (Lori) of Lawrence, Darren Killen (Dustin) of Kansas City, Jill Shields (Mark) of Manhattan, and Jon Killen (Christine) of Atlanta, GA. Also surviving are grandchildren Andrew (Rebecca) and Eric Killen, Cole Killen and Sydney and Sam Shields, along with two great-grandchildren, Teddy and Etta, and his sisters Shirley Killen (Salina, KS) and Donna Lancaster (Olathe, KS), as well as beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Clara, sisters Audrey Lee Killen and Doris Jensen, and brother Jerry Killen.
A memorial service will be held at the College Avenue United Methodist Church in Manhattan on Saturday, April 15th at 10:30am. A private inurnment will be held for the family at the Courtland Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Good Shepherd Hospice House who gave such special care and love to Dad in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to leave a contribution in memoriam, please give to Good Shepherd Hospice House at 3801 Vanesta Drive, Manhattan, KS. 66503. Contributions may also be sent to the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
