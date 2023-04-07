K. Bradley Killen, 82, of Manhattan, KS, passed away on March 30th at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.

Bradley was born in Concordia, KS to Kenneth and Clara Killen (Bechtold) and raised on the family farm in Courtland, KS. He married Deanna Douglas, also of Courtland, on June 24, 1962. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with friends and family last summer In Manhattan.

