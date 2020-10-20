Bradley Kevin Smith, 64, of Prairie Village, KS passed away on October 19, 2020 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. Brad was born on June 23, 1956 in Park Forest, IL to Kenneth and Marjorie “Sue” Smith.
Brad graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School in 1974 and went on to attend the University of Kansas. There he developed a love for KU athletics, and also enjoyed playing baseball and skiing in Colorado with friends.
Brad’s banking career started at Country Club Bank on the Plaza, during which time he and his former spouse, Mary, welcomed Christopher “Ryan” Smith in December 1982 and Spencer James Smith in July 1986.
In 1989, Brad and his family moved to Manhattan, KS where he became a loan officer at Kansas State Bank. After Brad and Mary divorced, Ryan and Spencer stayed in Manhattan living with Brad and both sons graduated from Manhattan High School.
While working at Kansas State Bank, Brad met the love of his life, Robyn. They married in Breckenridge, CO on July 7, 1997. Together they shared a love of KSU football, tailgating, boating and golf.
In 2012, Brad and Robyn moved to Prairie Village to be closer to family. Unfortunately, Robyn succumbed to cancer after a long fought battle in 2017. After her death, Brad enjoyed his retirement by hosting family pool parties, playing golf and building an impressive Lego collection.
Brad is survived by his mother Sue Smith, sons Ryan and Spencer Smith, daughter-in-law Makenzi Smith, granddaughters Mya, Harper and Lincoln Smith. His wife Robyn, father Kenneth, and his brothers Stephen and Mitchell Smith, preceded him in death.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Kansas City Hospice Foundation, 1500 Meadowlake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114 or online at kchospice.org/donation. Fond memories and Condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.