Bonnie June Winters, passed away at her home in Manhattan, KS, May 2, 2021 at the age of 90.
Born June 17, 1930, in Delphos, KS, to Warren and Hattie Kline, Bonnie was the youngest of three children. Her sister and brother, Opal and Melvin, preceded her in death.
Bonnie married Larry Winters of Herrington, KS, in 1950 in Delphos, Ks. They met at Emporia Teachers College.
Bonnie began her career as a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse with students in six different grades. There was no electricity, no running water, and a stove for heat in winter.
She took an 8-year break from teaching to raise three children, then returned to the classroom as a paraprofessional in special ed. She went back to Emporia, earned a bachelor’s degree at age 49, and then taught second grade at Vance Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas. Upon retirement, they moved to Manhattan, KS to be closer to their daughter.
After Bonnie and Larry moved to Manhattan, she volunteered in the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and was active in the Silver Sneakers program. The exercise and social interaction provided by the Silver Sneakers program provided motivation and inspiration after the death of her husband, Larry, in 2011.
Bonnie was known for her smile and upbeat attitude. She was a friend to anyone and everyone she met.
She is survived by two children, Lori Portelli and husband Phil, and Kirk Winters and wife Nancy Broff; she was preceded in death by their beloved son Scott Winters. She is survived by five grandchildren and spouses – Sal Portelli and wife Kristin, Winter Berklund and husband Steve, Margaret Winters Gaudaen and husband Steven, Jake Winters, and Amanda Roedel; and four great grandchildren – Koyer Portelli, Ambree Portelli, Haila Portelli, Aria Berklund, and one special nephew Larry Kline.
She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.
Religion was an important part of Bonnie’s life. She was a lifelong Christian and attended the Emmanuel Southern Baptist Church at Manhattan, KS.
Graveside services will be at Maywood Community Church in Bonner Springs, KS.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
