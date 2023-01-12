Bonnie Jean Vientos, age 88, of Manhattan, died January 10, 2023 at the Frankfort Community Care Home in Frankfort, Kansas.
She was born on November 28, 1934 in Manhattan. She grew up in the area and graduated with the Manhattan High School Class of 1952.
On July 1, 1980 in Manhattan, she was united in marriage to Guillermo “Bill” Vientos. He survives at their home in Manhattan.
Bonnie worked various jobs throughout her life. After she and Bill were married, she enjoyed taking care of their home with Bill. They enjoyed traveling across the country and touring all the states, except Hawaii and Alaska in their RV. Bonnie enjoyed working on her crochet projects while on the trips her and Bill were on.
Bonnie was very involved and attended church at the Calvary Worship Center in Manhattan. Church was an important part of her and Bill’s life.
She will be missed by her son Mark Eric Frybarger and his family and also her daughter Ellen Lucile Schaller and her family; and her grandchildren and other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held for Bonnie at 10:00a.m. Wednesday January 18, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan. Interment will follow at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley, 5181 Wildcat Creek Road in Manhattan.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
