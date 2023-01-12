Bonnie Jean Vientos, age 88, of Manhattan, died January 10, 2023 at the Frankfort Community Care Home in Frankfort, Kansas.

She was born on November 28, 1934 in Manhattan. She grew up in the area and graduated with the Manhattan High School Class of 1952.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.