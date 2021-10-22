Romans 8:28 "And we know that all things work together for good to those that love God, who have been called according to His purpose."
Bonnie S. Moorman, 54, of Manhattan, KS passed away very unexpectedly at her home on October 18th, 2021.
Bonnie was born in Washington, Kansas on March 10th, 1967 to Holger and Marilyn (Buttenhoff) Moorman. The family later moved to Alma, Kansas where Bonnie attended grade school at St. John Lutheran School and then Wabaunsee High School, graduating in May 1985. After high school she attended some college while living at home. Throughout her lifetime Bonnie was employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield in Topeka, Plaza West in Topeka, Witco in Boise, Idaho, and ended her career with Midwest Concrete Materials (MCM) in Manhattan, as well as, being a co-owner of an amazing cookie business, called “Two Girls and a Cookie Cutter” based in Alma.
Bonnie was a one of a kind. She was so fun to be around, always willing to help anyone, and was the most loving, caring person you would ever meet. Bonnie was a great listener, loyal friend, and best friend to so many. Bonnie loved to travel and take adventures with friends and had list of adventures she was yet to take. Bonnie was proud to be a St. John Eagle and loved to watch the youth group volleyball games. She was a fabulous slow-pitch softball player and loved her team mates almost more than the game itself. Crafting and crocheting were a passion for her and making jewelry was her favorite. There was nothing she loved more than her family and being the best Great Aunt to her best friend Isaac and his little sister Ava.
Bonnie is survived by her two sisters, Brenda Moorman of Topeka, Beth Peters of St. George; nephew Michael Peters (Rebekah) and niece Amanda Quinsey (Tremayne), great nephew Isaac and great niece Ava all of Manhattan; Aunt Cheryl Buttenhoff of Alma; cousin Sara Lister (Laramie); many cousins and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother Brent (Bubba) Moorman, Uncle Earl Buttenhoff, cousin Morgan Miller, Aunt Willetta Meier, Aunt Leona Damman, Aunt Esther Meyer, and Aunt Rachel Diggs.
Unexpected goodbyes are never easy, and never wanted, but in this time of sadness may we all learn to love like Bonnie did. To live in the hearts of those we love, is not to die.
Memorial services for Bonnie will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 27th, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma, with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. John Lutheran School of Alma and Amanda Arnold Elementary School of Manhattan, and may be left in care of Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Alma, KS, P.O. Box 126, 66401.
