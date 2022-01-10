Bonnette L. “Bonnie” Messmer, 51, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away at 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday November 23, 2021 in her home with her family at her side, following a courageous 3-year-long battle with ALS.
Born January 12, 1970 in Blair, Nebraska, Bonnie was the daughter of Floyd W. and Marilyn Flavell Stewart. She married Kurt M. Messmer on January 16, 1988 in McCook, Nebraska.
Survivors include her husband, Kurt; a son, Luke M. Messmer (Caitlin Ballou) of Manhattan, KS; a daughter, Mariah L. Reyes (Israel Reyes) of Manhattan, KS; three sisters, Cheri Nikkila of Ord, NE, Carmon Petters of Wayne, NE and Kristy Longe of Bridgewater, SD; two brothers, Dan Stewart of Lexington, NE and Mike Kellums of Fremont, NE; many nieces and nephews; and her father in law and mother in law, Donald and Sally Messmer.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ron Stewart and Kenny Locker; and a sister, Kathy Kellums-Duvall.
Bonnie earned her Associate Degree in Data Processing and Computer Programming from Central Community College in Grand Island, Nebraska in 1990. After moving to Manhattan in 2003, Bonnie was employed with Century Business Systems until leaving to work in the Statistics Department at Kansas State University as an Office Manager. She retired due to her health in June of 2019.
Bonnie found great joy caring and providing for highschool and college-age students. She and Kurt hosted International Students through Helping International Students (HIS) at Kansas State. She claimed many “adopted” children throughout the globe who number far too many to list here; however, a few are Kessinnee Chitakasempornkul of Thailand, Anthony Lafourt of Belgium, Oscar Hedlöf of Sweden, and Marilyn Nitto of Japan. Bonnie was an avid Harry Potter fan, an accomplished baker, and a cook who delighted in providing feasts for her many children, adopted and natural.
Bonnie fought bravely after being diagnosed with ALS in October of 2018 and took part in the NurOwn ALS study trial program at the Mayo Clinic. A great source of joy for her during this time was her service dog, a golden retriever named Rosi, who while in Bonnie’s care also had a litter of her own.
Bonnie was the consummate mother, whose greatest joy in life was caring for those around her whether they asked for it or not. Her infectiously positive attitude and generous loving heart will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.
A life celebration service will be held Saturday morning (January 15, 2022) at 11:00 a.m. at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547. Reverend Kelly Pittman will officiate.
If you plan to attend the service you are asked to wear a mask due to COVID concerns.
Memorial contributions are requested to the ALS Association and may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
