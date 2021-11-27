Bonnie Messmer Nov 27, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bonnette L. “Bonnie” Messmer, 51, of Manhattan, died Tuesday (November 23, 2021) in her home.A life celebration service will be announced at a later date.Memorial contributions are requested to ALS Association and may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson was 'close' to playing versus Texas Kansas Profile: Roxie Yonkey, 100 Things to Do in Kansas Consumer advocates fear hedge funds’ influence could mean more spending, rate hikes at Evergy Special session offers hint of what awaits Kansas lawmakers in 2022 legislative session Even in the most Hispanic cities in Kansas, getting elected as a Latina is an uphill battle Tribe that gave Missouri its name works to save its language Bedlam: Oklahoma QB Williams faces stout Cowboys defense Dayton beats No. 4 Kansas at the buzzer 74-73 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson suffers injury in 4th quarter of loss to No. 11 BaylorFormer employee files lawsuit against Junction City High School for wrongful terminationKansas State's Chris Klieman: 'Outside shot' Skylar Thompson starts regular-season finale at TexasRedshirt freshman receiver Jaelon Travis dismissed from Kansas State football teamTrio of Wildcats — other than Skylar Thompson — could be game-time decisions Friday versus TexasKansas State defensive back Jahron McPherson injured after tangling with official on 'really odd, strange play'Riley County EMS takes two to hospital after house fireKansas State LB Wayne Jones enters transfer portalNearly 5% of K-State employees filed for exemption from vaccine ruleCecil Stout Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads City Bulletin
