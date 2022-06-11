Bonnie Bea (Bonewitz) Hanson, age 79, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at her home, following a courageous four-year long battle with metastatic breast cancer. Her family considers her a true hero for her fight. She never quit the battle until the day she died.
She was born January 22, 1943, in Ottawa, Kansas, the daughter of E. Ralph Bonewitz and Cora Jane Stinson Bonewitz.
Bonnie grew up in Manhattan, Kansas. She attended Bluemont Elementary school and graduated in 1961 from Manhattan High School. She graduated from Kansas State University with a BS in Home Economics Education. She went on to earn a Master’s Degree through Kansas State University. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Curt Hanson. She is also survived by three stepdaughters: Amy Downing (Michael) of Thousand Oaks, California; Kate Greenly of Centennial, Colorado; and Tannis Hanson of Redwood City, California. Her five step grandchildren were the delight of her life: Ben, Grace and Lane Greenly of Centennial, Colorado; and Tate and Drew Downing of Thousand Oaks, California.
Other survivors include her siblings: Connie Ulmer (John) of Topeka, Kansas; Don Bonewitz (Nancy) and Tom Bonewitz of Manhattan, Kansas; her seven nieces and nephews including two nieces she asked to be acknowledged, Susie Bussell (Ron) and Julie Streff (JR) both of Topeka, Kansas. She has 18 great nieces and nephews, a great-great niece and nephew and her Aunt Ruth Eversmeyer of Mt Juliette, Tennessee, along with numerous cousins. She also leaves many close friends and neighbors.
Bonnie was an accomplished teacher, first in Kansas and then in Colorado, where she taught at Loveland High School for more than 30 years. She loved her students and was glad that she was able to maintain contact with some of them throughout the years. However, she continued teaching throughout her days, passing on tips on anything from cleaning to canning to how to make the best homemade cherry pie.
Her strong Christian faith helped guide her through life. Bonnie was a member of Life Spring Covenant Church. She was enrolled in at least eight years of Bible Study Fellowship and would always donate the class books to others upon completion. She loved the Jesus Calling devotional and gave away at least fifty copies to those she thought could use it.
Throughout the years, Bonnie volunteered for many organizations. She was an active member of PHILO for more than twenty years serving in various capacities. She was involved in the vocational scholarships committee of PHILO and served as chairperson for the committee many times. She was also active in the P.E.O. – Chapter GU. She worked tirelessly during the group’s annual Colorado peach sales.
Bonnie’s strong work ethic was unmatched. She had a huge heart and was a very kind and generous woman. She was natural at caregiving her entire life.
She enjoyed completing quilting projects, mastering beautiful jigsaw puzzles and reading. She was an avid flower and vegetable gardener. Her cherry trees were a highlight to her. She was a great cook and baker and loved preparing and serving food for others. She was very knowledgeable about nutrition.
Bonnie loved her neighborhood and was grateful to her neighbors who were very generous of their time to her when she needed them most.
Bonnie’s family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Esther Mondo and her staff for providing excellent care and comfort during her cancer journey.
Services will be held Sunday, June 12, at 2:00 pm at the Life Spring Covenant Church, Loveland, Colorado. Burial will be Monday, June 13, at 10:00 am at the Grandview Cemetery in Ft. Collins.
Memorial contributions may be made to McKee Wellness Foundation – Breast Cancer Funds and sent to Kibbey Fishburn Funeral Home, 1102 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, Colorado 80537.
