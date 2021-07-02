Bonnie Barr, 89, a native of Manhattan, died May 11 at her home near San Diego, CA. The former Bonnie Lee Allen graduated from Manhattan High School and Kansas State. Later, as a mother of three and married to Gene Guerrant of Manhattan, she helped pioneer the sport of water-skiing with her family’s boat on Tuttle Creek Lake. When the marriage ended she moved to San Diego with the children and began a career with the San Diego Zoo, becoming a Human Resources manager and hiring people. She later remarried and had a son. After retirement from the Zoo, she married Bill Barr, a classmate and friend from Manhattan. They had parted ways after high school and then re-connected at their 40th class reunion. Bill had retired as an attorney for NASA, then located at the Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, CA. Bonnie is survived by her husband Bill, her four children, Tamara Guerrant Scovie, Marc Guerrant, and Jac Guerrant, all of the San Diego area, and Tony Ricci of Yuma, AZ, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

