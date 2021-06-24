Bobby E. Cooper, age 84, of Alta Vista, Kansas, died Saturday June 19, 2021 at the Kansas University Health System in Kansas City.
He was born on February 28, 1937 in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Hugh and Pearl (Larsen) Cooper. As a youth his family moved to Lincoln, Kansas.
Bobby was married to Carol Wacker in 1961, she survives at their home in Alta Vista.
The family will greet friends during a Celebration Gathering on Saturday June 26, 2021 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. Private burial will be at a later date in Lincoln.
