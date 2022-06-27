Robert R. “Bob” Snell, age 90, of Manhattan, died June 24, 2022, at his residence.
He was born April 17, 1932, in St. John, Kansas, the son of Eugene S. and Jennie I. (Ross) Snell. On May 2, 1952, in Friona, Texas, he was married to Lila L. Witt. Mr. Snell served for two years in the army, and was honorably discharged at the rank of
SP3.
Bob earned his Bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University in Civil Engineering in 1954, his Master’s in 1960, and then his PhD from Purdue in 1963. Dr. Snell was a professor at Kansas State University from 1963 until his retirement in 1999. He had served as Head of the Civil Engineering Department for many years and was named the Kansas “Engineer of the Year” in 1986, by the Kansas Engineering Society. Bob also served as the Kansas State University Athletic Department Big 8 and Big 12 Faculty Representative for many years.
Dr. Snell was a member of the Tri-Valley Chapter of the Kansas Engineering Society and had served as the state president and as a regional vice president. He was active in the American Society of Civil Engineers, serving in positions ranging from president of the Kansas Section to national director of District 16. He was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers.
Bob was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan as well as numerous civic and university organizations.
Mr. Snell is survived by his wife Lila and their two children: Vicki Shanks and husband Dennis of Liberty, MO, and Robert Snell, Jr. and wife Colleen of Burwell, NE; five grandchildren: Stacy Shanks, Jody Robeson and husband Aaron, Denton Shanks and wife Lisa, Abby Brown and husband Cody and Trevor Snell; nine great-grandchildren; and his sister Katheryn Snell of Salina, Kansas.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings: Gene Snell, Jr., Irene Snell, Betty Snell, Mary Snell and Marilyn Green.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Life Unlimited Recreation Department. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
