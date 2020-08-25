Kansas State University’s well-respected Professor Emeritus of Civil Engineering, Bob L. Smith, Ph.D., P.E. gave his final farewells at age 94.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday August 28, 2020 at the Trinity Presbyterian Church 1110 College Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas. Inurnment with military honors will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery.
Memorial gifts in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan, KS.
Kansas State University Foundation; Civil Engineering Department Trinity Presbyterian Church Manhattan, Kansas.
