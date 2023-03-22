Embarking on yet another adventure, Bob is now “traveling through the crystal night, starbound.” He died peacefully on December 22, with his brother Pat at his side.
Bob showed us, even in boyhood, he could be a kind of wild and crazy guy, when he made neighbor boys so angry they left a message in our mailbox— “We’re going to kill Bobby—the Beavers.”
Bob had a tremendous zest for life, and filled his with adventures. He was an outdoorsman, a daring pilot, and a recipient of the bronze star in Vietnam. Bob loved riding horses, water skiing, hunting with his father, and taking trips out West with his brother. Born to be a cowboy, he fulfilled his dream of running a ranch with his father for several years.
He earned a B.A. from Kansas State University, where he later devoted his career to crop testing that would help Kansas farmers improve their crop yields. Bob’s website for the Kansas Crop Performance Tests was one of the first of its kind and became the standard for other public university testing programs.
Bob was the son of Dr. Jim and Rachel Cochrane. He was brother to Kathy, Pat, and Julie, father to Jim and Kim (whose mother was Diane), and grandfather to Ashley, Abby, and Philip.
Bob was so proud of his son, Jim, who served in the Navy and has built an impressive career in computer programing. Bob shared a fierce love with his daughter. Kim would say, “He always had my back, so I had his.” He talked with pride about the thriving business she worked to create in Florida. With his grandson, Philip, he often enjoyed talking about their shared interest in yoga. With his sister, Kathy, and her husband, Joel, Bob would exchange Omaha steaks at Christmas time for an unending supply of cookies and candy.
He was a generous person, who would do anything for family and friends. Bob was an amazing man, and we miss him greatly.
