Robert Joe “Bob” Davis, age 82, of Manhattan, died suddenly March 9th, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born June 7, 1940, in Newton, Kansas, the son of Glenn Sands and Josephine Martell (Trumbo) Davis.
Robert Joe “Bob” Davis, age 82, of Manhattan, died suddenly March 9th, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born June 7, 1940, in Newton, Kansas, the son of Glenn Sands and Josephine Martell (Trumbo) Davis.
Bob earned his bachelors in Agricultural Education and then later his masters in Adult and Occupational Education from Kansas State University.
He was a high school Vocational Agriculture Instructor for 3 years before becoming a county 4-H & Youth agent for the Kansas State University Cooperative Extension Service in Sumner and Reno counties for 22 years. He then moved to South Dakota to work as the North District Extension Supervisor for 11 years.
Bob was a member of the First United Methodist Church including being a member of the Old Geezers, Manhattan Sunflower Lions Club, the 4-H Association, and served as a Docent at the Konza Prairie.
He enjoyed his family, rarely missing his kids or grandkids activities, traveling, especially river cruises in Europe and Caribbean cruises, photography and collecting Aladdin lamps and Marlow woodcuts. He and Jan were season ticket holders for the Ladycats B-ball team and always cheered on their Cats.
On January 30, 1959, in Marion, Kansas, he was married to Janet E. Lackey. Jan survives of the home. Additional survivors include their three daughters: DeeAnn Harbaugh and her husband Michael of Beloit, KS, JoLynn Schucknecht and her husband Ron of Topeka, KS, and Rhonda Gerhardt of Topeka; one brother Richard Davis (Maxine) of Hamilton, TX; four grandchildren: Alex Harbaugh (Julie), Alison Harbaugh (Emanuel), Luke Gerhardt and Brooke Schucknecht; and one great-grandson Knox (Alison & Emanuel's son).
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Stephen.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 17th, at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS, with Reverend Melanie Nord officiating.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rock Springs Ranch. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.