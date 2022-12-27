James Robert Cochrane, known to all as Bob, passed away on December 22nd, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan, at the age of 76.
He was born on November 7th, 1946 in Kansas City, Mo. The son of Joseph James Cochrane II, and Rachel (Poe) Cochrane.
Bob was a beloved father to Jim Cochrane and Kim Cochrane, and a devoted grandfather to Phillip Hackley, Ashley Cochrane, Alexandra Morse, and Abygale Cochrane. He had three siblings as well, Kathy Cochrane, Pat Cochrane, and Julie Cochrane. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.
Bob served in the US Army at a very young age as a paratrooper in the Vietnam war until he was honorably discharged due to disabilities suffered through the conflict, earning multiple medals for his bravery on the battlefield. Bob returned home to start a farm and a family in Alta Vista, Kansas. There he lived the true cowboy life raising cattle, farming, and running a dairy. He enjoyed little more than being horseback riding the pastures. While farming, he earned his private pilot license as well as a degree in agronomy from Kansas State University. He went on to work for the university until his retirement.
In his free time, Bob enjoyed visiting family in Florida, building and flying remote-controlled airplanes and watching good documentaries. He will always be remembered for his love of family, his passion for aviation and nature, as well as his generosity.
Bob’s family will honor his wishes for no formal services to be held. We ask that you cherish those memories you have of him and keep those close to heart. He will be deeply missed and always remembered fondly.
