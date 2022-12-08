Blaine Sparks Dec 8, 2022 Dec 8, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Blaine E. Sparks Jr., age 78, of Manhattan, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Ascension Living Via Christi Village in Manhattan.He was born on May 6, 1944.Private Services will be held at a later date.Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, is assisting the family with service arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Jackrabbits upset No. 24 K-State women 82-78 in KC Extinctions, shrinking habitat spur 'rewilding' in cities On Gardening: Poinsettia partnerships will make your holidays beautiful Caring for Christmas cacti in the winter NYBERG | MAC holiday production features series of Christmas vignettes EYESTONE | Removing Unwanted Plants Farmers of color sue government for promised federal aid Club news for Dec. 10, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State football wins Big 12 title in overtimeSeveral Wildcats enter transfer portalKSU Alumni Association now taking pre-registrations for Allstate Sugar Bowl tripKlieman: Boye-Doe, Knowles "available" to play in Sugar BowlTwo MHS boxers to compete at national boxing tournamentAirport officials confirm timeline for airport closure: no flights for 100 days in summerK-State earns Sugar Bowl bidDouglas SchoningGET IN THE GAME | K-State Esports Club booming in popularity with new arenaManhattan Cross Country Club reports over $13K of equipment stolen Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Holiday Shopping Guide 2022 Dec 2, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
