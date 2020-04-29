Billy L. Edwards, Sr., age 90, of Blue Rapids, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Blue Valley Senior Living in Blue Rapids.
Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Sunday, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville.
Private Graveside Services are at 10:00 am, Monday, May 4, 2020, at Prospect Hill Cemetery North of Blue Rapids, (The service will be available live on Facebook.)
Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
