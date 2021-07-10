Willard “Bill” J. Schleiger, 77, born July 20, 1943. Died June 22, 2021. Bill was a lifetime printer in both Lincoln, Nebraska and Manhattan Kansas. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Mollie Schleiger and sister Beverly, all of Lincoln, Nebraska.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Donna Schleiger of 46 years, of the home. He is also survived by his three loving brothers / spouses. Jack, Jim & Tina, Gary and Edie. All of Lincoln, Nebraska.
Sons/Spouses; Rick and Chris of Foley, Alabama. Tod & Jill, of Lincoln, Nebraska. As well as, Christian, Cameron and Drew, all of Manhattan, Kansas.
Daughters/Spouses; Gay & Chris of Lincoln, Nebraska. Jamie & Julian, of Manhattan, Kansas. He as well has 13 loving grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Flowers and donations can be sent to the family for further designation. Please send in C/O Donna Schleiger, 2500 Farm Bureau Rd #82, Manhattan, Kansas 66502
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date that will be shared.
