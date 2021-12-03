Bill Hosier Dec 3, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Edward “Bill” Hosier, age 94, of Manhattan, died December 2, 2021, at Stoneybrook Retirement Community in Manhattan.He was born August 28, 1927, in Manhattan.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Manhattan Obituary Edward Hosier Funeral Home Stoneybrook Retirement Community Bill Hosier Information Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Hoop Holler N' Shoot champions crowned K-State men's basketball letterman Pat McKenzie dies at 81 Police report for Dec. 3, 2021 New K-State president Linton's first order of business: 'Listen to a lot of people' K-State students and professional dancers to perform updated 'Nutcracker' K-State recognizing Osage Nation language master teacher with honorary doctorate K-State baseball signs 10 new players 8 K-State programs post Big-12 leading graduation rates Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRegents hire North Carolina State dean as next K-State presidentFROM THE PUBLISHER | The SEC move was a sucker's betBoard of Regents interview finalists for K-State president WednesdayFormer employee files lawsuit against Junction City High School for wrongful terminationUSC coaching search heat check: Matt Campbell and Kyle Whittingham gaining steamISAAC “KILROY” ESPURVOAClay County woman hospitalized after crash on US 77K-State running back Jacardia Wright enters transfer portalSophomore running back Joe Ervin announces transferKansas State football's 2022 slate announced Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.