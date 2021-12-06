William Edward “Bill” Hosier, was born on August 28, 1927, in Manhattan, where he lived most of his life. Bill passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 2, 2021, from health issues due to Alzheimer’s.
Bill was called to service his junior year of high school (1945), with the United States Navy. He served just 11 months at the end of WWII. He then returned home and finished high school.
Bill was united in marriage to Madeline Bumbaugh on November 25, 1950 and they had four children who all survive. The four children include: Sharon Ramsey of Clay Center, KS, Lee Hosier of Ogden, KS, Ruth Caley of Beaver, OK, and Angela Smith of Manhattan. Bill is also survived by one brother David Hosier of Kansas City, MO; nine grandchildren: Mitchell Garner, Joseph Castro, Wendy Castro, Shane Hosier, Shadow Hosier, Scott Caley, Lyndsay Groene, Sierra Martin and Devin Neill; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his father Raymond Hosier, his mother Caroline Hosier Murray, and his sister Jean Bradach.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, December 11th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Michael J. Schmidt officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Ogden City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, December 10th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
