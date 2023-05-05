December 24, 1948 – April 28, 2023
Bill Glynn Hickey, affectionately known as “Wild Bill,” passed away surrounded by family on April 28, 2023, at the age of 74.
Bill was born on Christmas Eve in 1948 to Aubrey Eugene Hickey and Naomi Lee Pool in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Bill grew up in Buffalo, Kansas near the family farm and locally-owned family businesses. His passions for the outdoors, hunting, playing the trumpet, and playing baseball flourished under the love of his parents and grandparents.
Bill’s love for playing baseball and the trumpet led him to Kansas State University where he was offered an athletic scholarship and a band scholarship. He played all four years while working on his undergraduate and graduate degrees. Post-graduation, Bill began working for Sho-Me Baseball Camp in Branson, Missouri where he had the opportunity to coach a group of brothers from the Sooter family. It was through Monty Sooter that Bill met his wife, Lynn Ann. Their short courtship consisted of three dates, two family dinners, and one very important question: “Would you like to open a joint checking account?” This proposal launched a 49-year marital adventure across several states, multiple jobs and innumerable memories.
Bill spent most of his professional career coaching baseball with stints at the high school, junior college and Division I levels. His first foray into the collegiate world was as a graduate assistant at Kansas State University and Oklahoma University. Upon finishing his graduate coursework, Bill began coaching at the high school level and working for Sho-Me Baseball Camp. His experience in developing young players opened a door to begin his collegiate coaching career. Bill’s first stop was at Murray State Junior College in Tishomingo, Oklahoma as the head coach where he won Junior College Oklahoma Conference Coach of the Year in 1979-80. Lynn became the head women’s basketball coach at Kansas State in 1978, and Bill joined her there a year later serving as assistant baseball coach for several years before taking on the head coach position in 1983.
In the summer of 1984, Bill and Lynn departed Kansas State and moved to College Station, Texas to join the Texas A&M athletic department. Lynn took over the women’s basketball program, while Bill became the assistant baseball coach, working primarily with catchers and serving as the team’s first base coach. It was while at Texas A&M that he earned his nickname, “Wild Bill.” Known for his fiery and competitive spirit, Bill helped to cultivate the legendary Section 203 that encapsulates the best atmosphere in college baseball today. Never one to back down from an umpire, Bill was more than ready to defend his guys and call it like he saw it. Students picked up on this attitude, and as he would run to first base, would chant, “Give ’em hell, Wild Bill!” His passion for students and their development was always at the forefront. After transitioning from coaching on the field, Bill continued to teach kinesiology classes and had oversight of the Life Skills/Leadership program for all student-athletes at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
When Bill was not developing student-athletes on the field or in the classroom, he loved hunting, music, landscaping, and supporting his wife and daughter. His love for Lynn was embodied by his continuous encouragement for her to dream big. His pride for all of Lynn’s accomplishments as a leader in college athletics shined through every story. Bill was known for his cheerleading and his “just go do it” attitude,
which he instilled in his daughter, Lauren, better known as “Muggins.” He made sure that from a young age, Muggins knew how to throw a ball correctly, run the bases, chew and spit sunflower seeds, and shoot a gun. Muggins was his pride and joy. Bill celebrated her success as a college athlete, and he was excited for her return to College Station to work for the 12th Man Foundation and be a part of the storied history of Texas A&M University.
Bill is survived by his wife Lynn Ann; his daughter Lauren “Muggins” and son-in-law Carlos Garcia; brothers-in-law Mark Sooter, Monty Sooter, Bruce Sooter, and Matt Sooter; sisters-in-law Shelva Sooter, Mindy Sooter, and Kristy Sooter; nephews Rod Sooter, Zachary Sooter, Brian Sooter, Garrett Sooter, and Will Sooter; nieces Lily Sooter, Claire Sooter, Zoe Sooter, Madeline Sooter, and Olivia Sooter. Bill will also be dearly missed by his three dogs: Dixie, Maggie Sue, and Scooter.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Currey Creek Baptist Church on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at 35 Cascade Cavern, Boerne, TX 78015. Please join us as we remember and celebrate a wonderful friend, coach, husband, and father. Service to be held in the chapel.
In lieu flowers, donations may be made to the 12th Man Foundation to the Texas A&M University Future Baseball Expansion Project in memoriam of Coach Bill Hickey. Please call 979-260-7963 or email Adrienne Pace at apace@12thmanfoundation.com. Checks may be sent to the address below:
12th Man Foundation
Texas A&M University
P.O. Box 2800
College Station, TX 77841-2800
“Give ’em Hell, Wild Bill!”
