William Lee “Bill” Finn, age 52, of Manhattan, died October 6, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born May 7, 1968, in Manhattan, the son of Richard and Phyllis Finn. Bill attended Manhattan schools and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1986.
Bill loved to help and serve his community. He had worked as a school bus driver for USD 383, an EMT for Riley County, firefighter for Riley County First District 1, Assistant Director of EMS/EM for Trego County, embroidery at GTM Sportswear, Firefighter/EMT for Blue Township Fire/Rescue, and was currently a dispatcher for Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department.
He loved to spend time with his family and especially enjoyed the holidays with family and playing all types of games. His lifetime hobby was fishing.
Bill is survived by his wife Tammy Finn of Manhattan; two sons: Dakota Finn of St. George, and Dutch Finn of Ogden; five siblings: Gloria Richards (Dan) of St. George, Nancy Runions of Osborne, KS, Karen Watkins of Sierra Vista, AZ, Dierdra Green (Tim) of St. George, and Alonna Finn of Manhattan; three step-children: Joseph and Aaron Eckdahl and Kaitlyn Cutright; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, October 9 th , at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. A Celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 10 th , in the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home parking lot to allow for social distancing.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuttle Creek Lake Association for the Youth Fishing Clinic. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
