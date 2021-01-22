Beverly Weisbender, age 78, of Manhattan, Kansas died on January18, 2021 in Shawnee Mission, Kansas.
She was born October 26, 1942 in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Emily Marie Erickson Spain and Herschel G. Spain. After graduation from Manhattan High School in 1960, she attended Patricia Stevens Modeling School in Kansas City for a year then returned to Manhattan.
On November 21, 1962 she married Severt Anderson in 1962, they had two children, Kirk Eugene Anderson and Marie Ellena Anderson. They divorced in 1964.
On June 21, 1969 she married John Weisbender and they raised 4 children, all of whom graduated from Manhattan High School. They were active in the High School Rodeo program on the local and State level for several years and numerous MHS music programs.
She cared for her mother after her parents divorced in 1973 until her death in 1992. In 1982 Bev published a brochure on Curly Horses, a subject very close to her heart. From 1984 to 1990 she was employed in the admitting office of St. Mary Hospital, a job she cherished. She remained in Manhattan after her husband was transferred in 1989 to Whiteman AFB in Missouri.
After the passing of her mother in 1992 she then joined husband John in Knob Noster, MO. There she watched with pride as husband John supervised the building of the runway for the B2 and a special project of 169 new and beautiful base housing homes. Her hobbies were her grandchildren, curly horse research, genealogy, wood carving and sewing.
She was Loved by some.... unforgiven by some and now heaven shall give her peace and be again with her soul mate forever.
She is survived by her son, Jeffery Weisbender (Leigh Ann) of Kansas City, her daughter Marie E. Dorn (Barney) of Tennessee; also, her 5 grandchildren: Emmalee Hill and Kallie Hill and their father Chris Hill, Chandler Celano. Mathew Garver, Jena Garver; and one great-grandchild she did not get to see; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded by a brother, Timothy Ray Spain, her son Kirk E. Anderson, daughter Lenecia
Weisbender, and her parents and husband John.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday January 26, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan, with the Rev. Ben Duerfeldt officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
