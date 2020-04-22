Beverly Elaine (Evans) Jensen, 73 of La Crosse, Ks. died April 16, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita Ks.
She was born June 27, 1946 in Manhattan Ks. To Mr. & Mrs. C.B. “Berry” and Alta E. “Betty”(Huddleston) Evans.
Beverly graduated high school in St. George, Ks. in 1964. She moved to La Crosse, Ks. in 1981, where she worked at and retired from the Central Ambulance District in 1992. She was involved in local the 4-H club and Otis Old Iron Days in Otis, Ks. for many years. She loved her pets, Gizmo, LC, PeeWee, and Misty. She Loved cooking and doing crafts.
She is survived by her children Richard Jensen of La Crosse, Danny Jensen and wife Bess of Rush Center, Ks. and one daughter Sheri Green, also of La Crosse, five grandsons, and one sister, Rebecca Gruenewald of Rapid City, SD, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. & Mrs. C.B. Evans, and her younger sister, Roberta “Bobbie” Reeves.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life for her will be held at a later date and inurnment will be at the Westmoreland Cemetery, Westmoreland, Ks.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
A memorial has been established, to assist the family with final expenses, and for an animal rescue fund to be chosen at a later day. Memorials may be sent in care of Richard Jensen 607 Pine St. La Crosse, Ks. 67548.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.