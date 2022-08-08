Beverly Sue “Bev” Cragg, of Manhattan, died peacefully on Aug. 5 ,2022 surrounded by family after a long battle with ovarian cancer.
Bev was born Oct 21,1946 in Manhattan, KS. She was the oldest daughter of six children to Bob and Katherine (Berends) Rose. Bev graduated from Manhattan High School in 1964.
Bev married her high school sweetheart, Charles (Bill) Cragg, on Nov. 21, 1964, and they were married for 44 years.
Bev and Bill were the definition of love, many would say inseparable. Bev moved to Colorado Springs, CO in 1968 following Bill’s activation in the National Guard. In 1970, they settled in Leavenworth, KS where she worked and retired from Ft. Leavenworth. Bev and Bill loved to travel and Laughlin, NV was one of their favorite spots to visit. Although they had no children of their own, Bev played a vital role in her nieces’ and nephews’ lives. In 2011, after Bill’s passing, Bev moved back to Manhattan, KS to be closer to her family where she became an invaluable asset to the community. She devoted her time to the following charitable organizations: Meals on Wheels, Via Christi, after school reading programs, and Toys for Manhattan. Bev enjoyed watching movies. Her favorites were E.T. and any John Wayne western. She also enjoyed reading murder mysteries, quilting, home improvement projects, yardwork, and winning a game of “Rummy Royal” against anyone of her family who dared to challenge her.
She was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Bev is survived by her two sisters Linda Cragg and Patty Jensen, brother Kenneth Rose (Carolyn) half-brother Richard Rose (Rhonda). Also left to miss her are her nieces and nephews, Brenda, Mike, Ron Jr., Kathy, Stacy, Bob, Charlie, Denice, Eric, Dustin and Derek, 21 great-nieces and nephews, and 6 great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Husband Charles (Bill) Cragg, two brothers Robert Rose and Ronald Rose.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan, KS.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery near Manhattan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Toys for Manhattan at 2004 Timber Creek Drive, Manhattan, KS, 66502 or K-State cancer research and education via online at giving.ksufoundation.org. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502.
