Betty Jane Wilson, 95, of Paxico, died Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
