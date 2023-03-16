Betty Skidmore Mar 16, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Betty J. Skidmore, age 93, of Manhattan, died March 15, 2023 at Homestead Assisted Living in Manhattan.Complete obituary information is pending at this time and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan, KS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social Services Business And Commercial Law Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Area church news for March 16, 2023 PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | 10K race, live music, BINGO and more K-State climatologist: More local observers sought to report daily rain amounts Christian Bishop named to Manhattan Chamber military relations post Disney’s new Tron ride: Lightcycle seats cause stir Glamping meets mountaineering at this starlit new 12,500-foot destination near Telluride 'Quantum Leap' star Caitlin Bassett jumps from Army to TV Quentin Tarantino’s final film, ‘The Movie Critic,’ is reportedly in the works Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCounty appraiser: Calls for valuation appeals coming in after notices mailed outRCPD: Anthony Middle School student kicks teacher, throws chair into window WednesdayK-State men selected for NCAA TournamentManhattan Fire condemning Royal Towers apartment building over safety concernsTJ HolmesHouse fire kills two dogs, causes $33K in damage MondayBurger restaurant moving into former Five Restaurant locationManhattan woman arrested for rape of 13-year-old boyCity of Manhattan hires Aaron Stewart as next parks and rec directorPatrick Schmidt Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
