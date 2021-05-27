Betty Marie Schuetz, 88, of Paxico, Kansas, died Friday, May 21, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newbury, north of Paxico. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at the church with A Rosary at 7:00 pm. Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Paxico Senior Center. Condolences at www.campanellastewart.com.
