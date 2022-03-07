Kinsley – Betty Ann Miller, 85, died on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Edwards County Hospital in Kinsley. Born on February 9, 1936 in Elkhart, she was the daughter of George Aubrey Stallard and Gladys Agnes (Prather) Stallard.
Betty grew up in Lakin and graduated from Lakin High School and then completed her associates degree in Art from Garden City Community College. She later worked as a car salesperson for Per Hole Ford in Liberal and Western Motor Company in Garden City. In 1978, she started B’Ann Painting and Sandblasting in Satanta and later moved the business to Dodge City. Betty continued as the owner-operator until retiring in 2000. Eventually, she settled in Kinsley.
Betty is survived by her three children – Billie Casillas of Phoenix, Arizona, Becky Moulden of Monument, Colorado, and Bart Baker of Dodge City. She has seven grandchildren – Dillon Casillas, Erin Casillas, Brett Moulden, Ryan, Moulden, Sarah Moulden, Serena Coffman, and Shaley Baker – as well as two great-children – Lucy Casillas and Hadley Coffman. Betty leaves behind one sister, Dixie Barnes of Perryton, Texas, and was preceded in death by her two brothers – Bill Scott and Duke Stallard.
A Graveside Service will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 12 at Lakin Cemetery in Lakin with Rev Bob Bates officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of the Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.