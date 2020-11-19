Betty Lou Walterswas born on April 29, 1927, on a farm north of Ogden, Kansas, the daughter of Asa and Mildredth Say. She grew up on the farm south of Riley, Kansas, and attended the Grant School. She graduated from the Riley Rural High School in May of 1944.
She went to work at SW Bell Telephone Co. in Manhattan after graduation in May of 1944. She married Joe Swinney in Manhattan on April 9, 1946, they were later divorced in 1949. She then married Dean Niemeier on June 2, 1952, also in Manhattan, he died on January 28, 1977, in Manhattan. On April 7, 1979, she married Clifford Walters also in Manhattan.
Betty retired from SW Bell Telephone Co. in March of 1982 with 27 years of service. Clifford and Betty enjoyed camping, fishing, square dancing, golfing, and attending the grandchildren in their sports games. After Cliff's retirement, they traveled some and spent 18 years wintering in Mission, Texas. They loved to watch and attend K-State sports (football and basketball) and the KC Royals on TV. Cliff died on April 9, 2008.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, son Ron Niemeier, 2 sisters Helen Thompson and VerlaMcMillan.
Survivors are her son Todd Niemeier and wife Rhonda of Blue Rapids, Kansas; grandson Asa Niemeier, Blue Rapids, Jennifer, Richard, and Nick. Stepson Jeff Walters and wife Jennifer of Manhattan; stepdaughter Gail Dennis and husband Danny of Pueblo, Colorado; step-grandchildren Jessica Toland, Jake & Kelly Walters, Jason, Steve, and Aaron Sawyer; 13 great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Joan Heim of Leesburg, Florida and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be a private graveside service at Sunset Cemetery. Memorial donations in Betty's memory to the Ashland Community Church may be sent to the church or the Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation. To send an online condolence visit the funeral home website at www.irvinparkview.com
