Betty L. Kneisel, 82, of Manhattan, died Saturday September 24, at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born on October 10, 1939 in Horton, Kansas, the daughter of Charles and Genevieve (Schuetz) Armstrong. She attended school in Horton and graduated high school with the class of 1957.
Betty worked for the United Telephone Company in Hiawatha, Kansas. She was an operator, then in the business office, moving to the Phone Shop. She was transferred to Garnett, Kansas, when the office in Hiawatha was closed. In Garnett she worked in the business office until transferring to a dispatcher for the phone company and later she was moved to Junction City, moving to Manhattan.
When living in Hiawatha, she enjoyed horses, going on trail rides, showing her mare, or just spending time with the horses. Betty was not afraid of hard work with cleaning the stalls, bathing the horses, picking up the hay. She enjoyed the any work with the horses to prepare for the horse shows as well. After moving to Garnett, sadly she had to sell the horses.
She loved the outdoors. Betty had a green thumb and enjoyed planting and tending to her flowerbeds, even after moving to Manhattan. She started to feed the orioles and hummingbirds, as well as finch and other various birds that would show up to the feeders. Watching “her birds” while sitting on the porch in the morning was very peaceful for her. Loving the outdoors, she loved to fish! Some of her favorite times were with her brother and catching catfish.
If she wasn’t fishing or tending to her yard, she was visiting or shopping with her sister, or playing cards. One of her fondest memories was when her sister from Lawrence was in Manhattan, with Betty and her other sister, during a KU/K-State game. The sister from Lawrence went on the balcony and yelled “Rock Chalk Jayhawk, go KU”. That was the start of an entertaining evening.
Betty was a kind and giving person who enjoyed people. It was not uncommon to have extra kids at her home while her kids were growing up, many called her mom and still do to this day. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved her children. Her grandchildren, nieces and nephews were in her heart as much as her siblings.
She was always ready to go for a ride on the Harley with her son and son-in-law. Also going to the races an watching the family race was important to her. After retirement, she loved her time with her family and friends and her pets. Betty traveled with her sister and brother-in-law to California. She saw Alcatraz, the Grand Canyon, the Bad Lands, went to Branson, New Orleans, and Florida. She went with her daughter twice to Oahu; she wanted to visit Pearl Harbor and enjoyed it both times she was there. It had a special meaning to her, with her father being in WWII. In Oahu, she enjoyed the beach, and the Punch Bowl, the shopping and the fresh seafood and the various restaurants Hawaii had to offer – especially the Hawaiian coffee and going on the boat ride to see the whales and the submarine excursion, watching the sea turtles coming to shore and swimming just off shore. She also enjoyed her experience holding the parrots and Macaws and watching the monk seals resting on the beach.
They don’t make people like Betty anymore. She was so loved by many and will be missed by all her knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings: Ronnie Armstrong, Mary Jo Armstrong, Delores Coty (and brother-in-law Jack Coty); brother-in-law, Joel Freed and her niece Sharyl McDaniel.
Betty is survived by her son, Rick Kneisel and her daughter, Susan Hogg (Mark); her grandchildren: Jennifer Chatham (Eric), Christopher Kneisel, Brad Hogg, and Jesse Hogg (Amanda); her great-grandchildren, Peyton and Kota; and her siblings, Barb Freed, Nancy Meinecke, and Donnie Armstrong, and her many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday October 1, 2022 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan, with Father Ryan McCandless as Celebrant.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday October 1, 2022 at the St. Leo’s Catholic Cemetery in Horton, Kansas.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
