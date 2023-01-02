Betty Jo (Gregg) Moore, age 93, of Manhattan, died December 31, 2022, at Wellspring of Westmoreland.
Betty Jo was born March 11, 1929, in Manhattan, the daughter of LeRoy and Blanche (Berry) Gregg.
She was a homemaker and provided childcare in her home for numerous children, maintaining long term relationships with the families and children. She was a mother and grandmother figure for many more.
Her memberships included the First Free Methodist Church, Manhattan, KS, was a member and former board member of WMI, past president of the Theodore Roosevelt PTA, and was active with Boy and Girl Scouts.
Betty Jo was married to Paul Moore on June 27, 1947, in Manhattan. Paul preceded her in death on November 5, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents, an infant son and three brothers: LeRoy Gregg, Jr., W.H. “Bill” Gregg and Bernard Gregg.
Survivors include her two children: Paula Jo Carver and her husband Roby of Jonesboro, TN, and Randy D. Moore and his wife Janet of Lincoln, KS; six grandchildren: Angelia Carlisle (Will) of Norman, OK, Rebekah Brooks (Lance) of St. George, KS, Daniel Carver (Heather) of Jonesboro, TN, Elizabeth Grate (Laurence) of Ft. Riley, Heather Mitchell (Joshua) of Fort Campbell, KY, and William Moore of Washington, KS; and 16 great-grandchildren: Aaron Lyons, Joshua Richmond, Trenton & Kelliann Brooks, Jayleigh, Mackenzie, Dagan & Mia Carver, Olivia, William, Junior, Timmy & Sam Grate, Johnathon, Claire & Theodore Mitchell.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 9th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Mark Waterhouse officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery southeast of Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:30 P.M. Sunday, January 8th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
