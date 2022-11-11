Betty Jo Minton, 94, died November 10, 2022, in Bowling Green. She was the widow of the late Dr. John D. Minton, the fifth president of Western Kentucky University.

Mrs. Minton was born in Trigg County, Kentucky, July 18, 1928, the daughter of the late James C. and Lurline Sanders Redick. She was preceded in death by three sisters; Dardanella R. Durham, Laura Lee Redick, Margaret R. Lancaster; and three brothers, Alfred J. Redick, James C. Redick, and William C. Redick.

