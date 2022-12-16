Betty Jane Peters, age 97 of Leonardville, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home.
She was born on October 18, 1925 in Bala, the daughter of Daniel David and Lena Betty (Bletscher) Llewelyn
She married Warren Flehr on August 3, 1949. To this union, two children were born, Ronald and Sandy. He preceded her in death in 1957.
On January 9, 1959, she married Norman Peters. He preceded her in death in 1998.
Betty was a homemaker, but also worked outside of the home, teaching school for six years, working at a nursing home for nine years, Bletscher’s Radio for nine years and the Calico Inn for sixteen years. She was raised as a Presbyterian and was the organist for the Fairview Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 40 in Leonardville and the V.F.W. in Randolph.
She is survived by one daughter, Sandy Dettmer and husband Larry of Leonardville and two grandchildren, Nancy Dettmer and Rex Dettmer
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Ronald Flehr and three brothers, Royal Llewelyn, Bill Llewelyn and Vaughan Llewelyn.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Rev. D. Erich Schwartz officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Burial will be in the Crooked Creek Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Light Up 66449 and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
