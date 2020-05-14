Betty June Muir Popa, 67, formerly of Manhattan, Kansas passed away peacefully Monday, May 12, 2020 at her home lovingly surrounded by her daughter, son, and grandchildren. Betty’s celebration of life/funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16th, at Resurrection Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Road, Lenexa, Kansas. There will be a viewing at 9:30 a.m. that day at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, Kansas. Additionally, there will be a virtual viewing option for those who wish to be present but are unable to travel.
Betty was born November 6, 1952, in Norton, Kansas, the daughter of John Thomas (Tom) Muir and Rosalie J. Benton Muir. She was the granddaughter of William L. (Lloyd) Muir and Myrtle B. Nixon Muir; and Floyd E. Benton and Marry Miller Benton. Beloved sister to William L. (Bill) Muir III. While residing in Norton, Betty established many wonderful and everlasting connections and friendships. Betty moved to Manhattan, Kansas where she graduated from Manhattan High School in 1970. Enrolling at Kansas State University, she joined the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Human Ecology and a minor in English. While a sophomore, Betty wed Russell Ward Keller and they later had a daughter, Alicia Christine Keller. When Alicia was two, her Mom and Dad separated and later divorced. A few years later Betty married Captain Thomas Albert Popa of Hubbard, Ohio, and they had a son, Matthew Thomas Popa. When Matthew was six, the family moved to Northern Virginia due to Tom being in the Army. While in Virginia, Betty enjoyed baking up a storm, working at Hallmark, volunteering her time at various assisted living facilities, throwing lavish birthday parties, and decorating her home. She made many connections and touched a multitude of hearts. After Tom died four years ago, Betty relocated to Lenexa, Kansas, where she enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her brother, William Lloyd (Bill) Muir III, her daughter Alicia Christine Keller and her husband Michael James Lankford Sr., her son Matthew Thomas Popa, her grandsons Michael James Lankford Jr. and Jacob Thomas Russell Lankford, granddaughter Alexis Marie Cromwell, great-grandchildren Peyton Marie Lankford and Cyrus James Lankford; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Lou and Diane Rankin, her nephews Aaron and Christopher Rankin, and all the many Muir, Benton, and Popa cousins; and by step-siblings Suzy Ball Hedden, Sally Ball Kincaid, and Tommy Ball.
Betty was preceded by her parents John Thomas (Tom) Muir and Rosalie June Benton Muir; Grandparents Lloyd W. (Lloyd) Muir and Myrtle B. Nixon Muir; and Floyd E. Benton and Mary Miller Benton; her uncle Captain William Lloyd (Bill) Muir II; husband and Army Major Thomas Albert Popa; and in-laws Albert and Violet Popa.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Betty J. Muir Popa Scholarship Fund at the Kansas State University Foundation, 1810 Kimball Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.