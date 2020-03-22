Betty H. Schulz, age 90, died on Saturday March 14, 2020 at the Stoneybrook Health & Rehab, Manhattan, Kansas.
She was born August 15, 1929 in Delco, Idaho, daughter of Alice Jane (McLaws) and Reginald B. Hamilton.
Betty attended school in Tooele, Utah and moved to Manhattan, KS in 1959. She worked at Kansas Farm Bureau from January 1960 until October 1966. She worked at Ft. Riley, KS from October 1966 until her retirement in August 1990.
Her husband, William (Bill) Kershner preceded her in death in August 1964. One son, Michael B. Kershner died in May 1966. She married Donald V. Schulz in July 1967. He preceded her in death in May 2005.
Betty was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. She was a member of the American Legion Post 17 Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and the Republican Women’s Organization.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Program at Meadowlark Hills in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left through the funeral home website at: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
