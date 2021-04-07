Betty Louise Frotscher, 78, of Manhattan, passed away Monday, April 5th, at her daughters home in Manhattan. Betty made friends with many people while working as a Salad Chef at the Holidome and as a cashier in dietetics at Mercy Hospital.
Betty was born in Webster City, Iowa on July 12, 1942, the daughter of the late Ruth Hill (Peterson) and Everett Hill. She was the wife of Robert Frotscher who survives at the home. Betty would spend as much time as possible at the WaterColor studio with her friend's painting. She enjoyed creating miniature artwork. She drew and painted some of the most amazing animals.
Betty spent most of her time with her family, as family was everything to her. Her love for her family and others was made known in everything she did.
Betty is survived by her husband; two daughters, Sandi Wingfield, of Manhattan; Vickie Jo Jensen, of California; two sisters, Sandra Yates, of McMinnville, Oregon; Shirley Anderson, of Boone, Iowa and a brother, Gary Hill, of Missouri. Also, surviving are three grandchildren, Julius Merritt, Destiny Wingfield and Elena Jensen-Volak . She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Gayla Ahrens.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 8th at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan. The family will receive friends following the service until 4:00 PM.
