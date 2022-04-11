Betty J. Fay, age 94, of Manhattan, died April 6, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
She was born April 29, 1927, in Manhattan, the daughter of Otis Fleming and F. Ada Dresser.
Betty graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Manhattan and attended Marymount College in Salina.
She worked for 25 years for McCall Pattern Company. She started folding patterns and worked her way up to being the data entry position with the company.
Betty was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and was very active with the Riley County Seniors’ Service Center. She enjoyed doing crafts including painting, sewing, and pottery. Betty also enjoyed the trips with Manhattan Parks and Recreation, visiting antique stores, going for rides in the country and her pet cats.
In 1947, in Manhattan, she was married to James Fay. Mr. Fay preceded her in death in 2020.
Survivors include her seven children: Michael Fay of Emporia, Patrick Fay of Manhattan, Carolyn Deweese of Wamego, Kevin Fay of Manhattan, Kim McBee of Florida, Kelly Fay of Manhattan, and Erin Hunsinger of Kansas City, MO; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; one brother Carl J. Carlson of MO.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, April 13th, at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery on Elbow Creek east of Manhattan. Family and friends are invited to meet at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, April 13th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home to form a procession to the cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Riley County Humane Society. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
