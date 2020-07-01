Betty Jane Cunningham Lambert, 96, of Manhattan, passed away on Monday morning, June 29th, in Manhattan. She was the mother of Mary (Anthony) Gorman of Manhattan.
Betty was born in Portis, KS on March 28, 1924, the daughter of the late Ruth (Lammey) and William Moate, they preceded her in death. She attended KU and graduated from KSU in 1947.
Inurnment will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery, Oatville, KS (SW Wichita).
The family is being assisted with service arrangements by Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation. To send online condolences visit the funeral home website, www.irvinparkview.com.
