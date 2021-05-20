Betty June (Walker) Cole was born on June 3, 1935 in Pittsburgh, KS to Burt and Myrtle Walker. She passed on May 11, 2021 in Texarkana, TX at the age of 85.
Betty attended Victory Life Church in Broken Bow, OK. She lived for 27 years in Idabel, OK. She previously lived in Manhattan, where she was the Director of Nursing for Wharton Manor Nursing Home.
Betty enjoyed raising Yorkies, exotic birds, going to yard sales, shopping and collecting clothes, jewelry, and dolls. She married Duane Edward Cole on January 15, 1955 in Corpus Christi, TX. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.
Betty is survived by her husband of the home; sons Terrance Duane Cole (wife, Robbin) of Manhattan and Daniel Eugene Cole (wife, Abby) of Citrus Heights, California ; daughter Elizabeth Ann Chard (husband, Randall) of Lincoln, Kansas; brother, Harold Walker; grandchildren, Lindsey Bruns, Morgan Moltaine, Heather Hemm, Brandon Cole, Nathan Cole, Aaron Cole, Melissa Raymer, and Ryan Cole; eight great grandchildren and a number of extended family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the T Russell Reitz Animal Shelter or Lincoln Area Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.